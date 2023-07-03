Relays and Safety: How These Devices Protect Electrical Systems

When we think about technology, electricity is the biggest achievement of all. Electricity powers every device in our homes and workplaces. Without electricity, every technological progression and electronics will directly go to waste. We do not want our electronics to stop working, but what if they malfunction because of electrical damage?

Electrical safety is an important subject, and we need to take some necessary measures to protect electrical systems. Relays are one of the best ways to protect electrical systems and uncover potential issues that might arise in the future.

Utilising protection relays in electrical systems is important, but first, we must learn about it. In this article, we will discover what relays are, their components and their working principle.

What are Relays?

Relays are simple electromechanical switches that control high-voltage electrical circuits with low-power signals. They use an electromagnet to change the position of contacts, to open or close a circuit. The process requires no manual effort and runs on an electrical signal. Relays also provide electrical isolation between two circuits or control a circuit remotely.

There are many types of relays, such as electromechanical relays, solid-state relays, and reed relays. These devices are employed in a wide variety of applications, including control circuits, motor starters, and lighting systems. They are particularly useful for controlling high-power devices that a low-power signal cannot directly control.

Components and Working Principle of Relays

Relays are electrical devices that work by controlling high-voltage circuits with low-voltage signals. Their working principle is based on electromagnetic induction, creating an electromotive force (EMF) in a conductor when it is exposed to a changing magnetic field.

The working principle of a relay involves four primary components:

1. Coil: The coil generates the magnetic field when a voltage is applied.

2. Armature: The armature is a metal piece attracted to the magnetic field created by the coil. When the magnetic field is strong enough, it pulls the armature towards it.

3. Contacts: The contacts open or close the circuit. The movement of the armature causes the contacts to move, either opening or closing the circuit.

4. Spring: The spring provides the force required to open or close the contacts. When the magnetic field is turned off, the spring returns the contacts to their original position.

In addition to these main components, relays may include additional components, such as diodes, capacitors, and resistors.

How Do Relays Protect Electrical Systems?

The relay's primary function is to protect the electrical system from damage. They act as the switch for opening and closing a circuit in response to a signal from another device. Relays protect the electrical systems by:

1. Controlling the Flow of Electric Current: In case of a short circuit or overload, they test the excess current and open the circuit to prevent damage.

2. Isolating Electrical Systems from Other Parts of the System: When there is a fault in part, they isolate it from the entire system. It prevents the damage from spreading to the other parts.

3. Providing Power Backup: In case of a power outage, relays identify the power loss and switch to a backup power source. It ensures that the system remains operational.

4. Protecting Against Lightning Strikes: Lighting causes voltage spikes that can damage the electrical system and appliances. Relays detect the voltage spikes and open the circuit to prevent damage.

5. Ensuring Proper Functioning: By controlling the electricity flow, isolating faulty parts, providing power backup, and identifying voltage spikes, relays ensure proper system functioning.

Use High-quality Relays for Better Protection

Using high-quality relays is essential for ensuring the protection of your electrical systems. Investing in reliable and durable relays prevents damage to your equipment, extends your systems' lifespan, and avoids costly downtime.

Ensure you get the best quality electrical system with the highest calibre protective relays to ensure a smooth and trouble-free electrical service and consumption experience.