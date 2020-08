سعر خيالي.. بيع نظارة مايا خليفة في مزاد علني لدعم لبنان

View this post on Instagram

AIWAAAAAA!!! We are almost at $100k in 11 hours!!!! The link is in my bio! LETS GET HALF A MILLION TO THE @lebaneseredcross BY NEXT WEEK!! I’m raising the stakes every $20k, my retainer has officially been added and I’ll be announcing later today what the new additions to the auction are! If there are any brands out there who want to throw in some additional prizes to help the cause and raise the donations please reach out to me!!