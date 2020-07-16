أميتاب باتشان يوجه رسالة مؤثرة وصورة معبرة بعد إصابته بكورونا

  • الخميس 16 يوليه 2020
متابعات- الدويني فولي

بصورة معبرة عن معاناته وألمه، أبلغ الفنان العالمي أميتاب باتشان، متابعيه وجمهوره عبر حسابه على "إنستجرام" عن إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد المسبب لمرض "كوفيد 19".
ولاقت هذه الصورة وكلمات باتشان المؤثرة تفاعلا كبيرا من المتابعين، ومن جمهوره الذي أقام الصلوات له ودعا له بالشفاء بعد إعلان إصابته بالفيروس التاجي.

وقال أميتاب باتشان في رسالته إلى الجمهور: "أولئك الذين يكرهون كل الآخرين، والذين يعبرون عن الغيرة دائما تجاه الآخرين، الذين لا يزالون غير راضين وغاضبين ويشككون دائما.. أولئك الذين يعيشون على الآخرين.. ستبقى هذه الأنواع الستة من الناس مليئة بالحزن .. كلما أمكننا إنقاذ أنفسنا من هؤلاء المستوطنين".


 وأعرب الفنان العالمي وأيقونة السينما الهندية، في وقت سابق، عن شكره الشديد لمن صلوا من أجل تعافيه من فيروس كورونا المستجد بعد إعلان إصابته بمرض "كوفيد 19"، حيث عبر عن امتنانه للمعجبين، قائلا: "لن أتمكن من التعبير عن امتناني الشخصي".


وأقام عشاق أميتاب باتشان الصلوات، من أجل شفائه بعد إصابته مع أفراد عائلته بالفيروس التاجي.


ولا يزال باتشان (77 عاما) وابنه أبهيشيك في المستشفى في مومباى، فى حين تخضع زوجة ابنه الممثلة وملكة جمال العالم السابقة آيشواريا راى باتشان وحفيدته البالغة من العمر ثمانية أعوام للحجر الصحي المنزلى بعد أن أثبتت الفحوص إصابتهما بالفيروس.


وأصبحت عائلة باتشان أشهر المصابين بفيروس كورونا، الذي ينتشر في الهند بسرعة أكبر، بعد تخفيف العزل العام في نهاية مايو من أجل تنشيط الاقتصاد المتعثر.


وأقام المعجبون بباتشان شعائر هندوسية خاصة فى المعابد في مختلف أنحاء الهند، من أجل شفاء الممثل الذي حاز إ غعجاب الجماهير واحترامها على مدى عشرات السنين.

