أميتاب باتشان يوجه رسالة مؤثرة وصورة معبرة بعد إصابته بكورونا

They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters ..