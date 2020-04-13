قتلى في ولاية أمريكية بسبب أعاصير مدمرة "فيديو"

  • الإثنين 13 أبريل 2020
  • بتوقيت مصر06:09 م
عرب وعالم

ارتفاع ضحايا أعاصير أمريكا إلى 20 قتيلا
وكالات- الدويني فولي

بعيدا عن جائحة فيروس كورونا، لقي ستة أشخاص على الأقل حتفهم بعد أن ضربت أعاصير ولاية ميسيسيبي بجنوب الولايات المتحدة الأحد، وفق ما أفاد به مسئولون.

وتسببت الأعاصير بأضرار "كارثية" وفقا لوسائل إعلام أمريكية، ودفعت خدمة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية إلى إصدار حالة طوارئ من الأعاصير، وهي أعلى مستوى من التنبيه.

وأفادت وكالة إدارة الطوارئ في ولاية ميسيسيبي بوفاة واحدة في مقاطعة وولت هول واثنتين في مقاطعة لورانس وثلاث في مقاطعة جيفرسون ديفيس، وجميعها في الجزء الجنوبي من الولاية.

وحض حاكم ولاية ميسيسيبي تيت ريفز سكان الولاية على أخذ "العواصف الشديدة على محمل الجد".

وكتب على تويتر بعد ظهر الأحد "أصدرت خدمة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية للتو تحذيرا رسميا نادرا". وأضاف "يرجى اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة حفاظا على سلامة عائلاتكم".

