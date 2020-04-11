ملياردير يوزع ملايين الكمامات بطريقة مذهلة

  • السبت 11 أبريل 2020
  بتوقيت مصر05:36 م
وكالات- الدويني فولي

أعلن ملياردير في هونج كونج، عن خطته لتوزيع مليون كمامة في أنحاء المدينة مستعينا بـ35 ماكينة بيع سيتم نشرها في أنحاء المدينة، لمكافحة تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد.
ووفقا لما نشره إمبراطور المجوهرات والعقارات، أدريان تشنغ، سيعمل على صناعة دفعة أولى مكونة من 10 ملايين كمامة على أن تكون متاحة لأصحاب الدخل المنخفض.

وقال تشنغ: "من المحزن رؤية الكثير من الأشخاص يعانون لأنهم لا يستطيعون تحمل كلفة شراء كمامات أو الحصول عليها، بعد أن أصحبت غالية الثمن ونادرة".

ويتمنى تشنغ الذي تقدر ثروته بـ 20.7 مليار دولار، أن توفر مبادرته "الدعم المناسب لأولئك الذين في حاجة له، كي لا يعيشوا في خوف بسبب نقص الكمامات".
وتظهر أحدث الإحصائيات حول انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد، شفاء أكثر من 376 ألف شخص، وبلغ إجمالي الإصابات مليون 691 حالة إصابة في جميع أنحاء العالم، وفقا لجامعة جونز هوبكنز.

النسخة الورقية لجريدة المصريون

مقالات اليوم

عتاب الدكتور محمد عمارة على الإسلاميين

محمود سلطان

قديم يموت وجديد يولد .. نهاية الكابوس السعيد

د. هشام الحمامي

ترامبيان

ياسر أنور

سفينة نوح.. من يركبها؟!

فراج إسماعيل

الشيخ محمد الغزالي العالم المخلص البكاء

د.يحيى العباسي

المجددينات

د. عبد الآخر حماد
