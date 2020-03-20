  • الجمعة 20 مارس 2020
  • بتوقيت مصر03:53 م
بعد كلمة الملك سلمان.. بشرى سارة للوافدين بالمملكة

بعد كلمة الملك سلمان.. بشرى سارة للوافدين بالمملكة

جوهرة تتحدى كورونا بوصلة رقص: مش خايفة

تحدت الراقصة الروسية جوهرة، فيروس كورونا المستجد، حيث ظهرت فى فيديو ترقص فيه، عبر حسابها بموقع انستجرام، وعلقت قائلة :"أنا لا أخاف من كورونا.. صدقوني هناك أشياء أكثر فظاعة في الحياة، لا أخاف الآن من أي شيء في هذا العالم".

ولكن بعد الانتقادات التي واجهتها فى التعليقات من متابعيها، قامت بتعديل منشورها، قائلة :"ألاحظ من خلال التعليقات أنه تم فهمي بشكل خطأ.. لذلك يجب أن أعدل: يجب عليك إتباع الاحتياطات والبقاء في أمان، يجب أن تتبعوا تعليمات الوقاية أنا دائما اهتم بهذه الأمور وارتدي الكمامة كل الوقت واغسل يدي كل خمس دقائق واستعمل المعقمات في كل الأماكن حتى على قدمي، واكل فقط في المنزل حتى اني رفضت اجتماعات مهمة".


View this post on Instagram

Wahashtiny ??From now I have only one ?? love-my work. ??It will never betray. ?? And yes, I dont scare for any corona guys, going out to the stage this time, believe me, there r things much more horrible in life, I dont scare now for any single thing in this world. As I see by comments, you getting me wrong, so I must edit: You must follow precautions and stay safe, Im for a really long time taking care about this stuff and wearing mask all the time, wash hands every 5 minutes, put antibacterial gels everywhere, even on my feet, eating from my tableware from home only. I even refuse important meetings, so Im overprotective ?? Just stop the panic. Be calm and safe. Panic never helped in anything. ?? #jojo #johara #onelove #bellydance #bellydancer #joharabellydancer #cairo #egypt #wedding #egyptianwedding

A post shared by ????Johara????جوهره ?? (@joharabellydancer) on

