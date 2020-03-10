  • الثلاثاء 10 مارس 2020
  • بتوقيت مصر12:15 م
Advertisements
Advertisements
بحث متقدم
كورونا في استراليا

الكويت تكشف حقيقة إصابة حالات جديدة بكورونا بين المصريين

بعد إجراءات قطر.. باكستان ترد بهذا القرار

بعد إجراءات قطر.. باكستان ترد بهذا القرار

"حسين" يطالب الإعلام الرياضي بمساندة المصرى البورسعيدي

عاجل.. استقالة جماعية تضرب مجلس المصرى

خامنئي يعترف: التظاهرات واسعة وخطيرة

فيروس كورونا يصل مكتب "خامنئي"

ارشيف

سر بكاء حارس الزمالك على الهواء

الإعلامي نشأت الديهي

الديهي: إثيوبيا طلعتلنا لسانها

صورة

مرجع شيعي: ”كورونا“ لا يصيب المؤمنين المخلصين

توتنهام

أبرز مباريات اليوم بالمواعيد والقنوات الناقلة

وزير التربية والتعليم طارق شوقي

وزير التعليم عن تعليق الدراسة: "مفيش حد هينجح"

انهيار ممرضة بسبب كورونا

إعلامية شهيرة تعلن شفاءها من فيروس كورونا

فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما

الصفحة الأخيرة

فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما
فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما
Advertisements

عبد القادر وحيد

أخبار متعلقة
#

فيديو نادر.. لحظة ركوع مؤسس الصهيونية للسلطان عبد الحميد الثاني

#

فيديو نادر للملك فيصل والملكة إليزابيث

#

فيديو نادر للملك سعود يؤم المصلين في المسجد النبوي

#

فيديو نادر للراحل سعيد صالح من كواليس "الفارس والأميرة"

انتشر مقطع فيديو على إنستجرام يوثق لظاهرة غريبة، وهي محاولة أسماك القرش مهاجمة الحيتان، بخلاف ما كان معتادا سماعه، بأن أسماك القرش تبتعد عن الحيتان.

وتبتعد أسماك القرش عن الحيتان، بسبب ضخامة حجمها مقارنة بباقي الكائنات الحية في المحيطات.

ويظهر مقطع الفيديو افتراس عشرات أسماك القرش للحوت، الذي أصبح وليمة شهية لأسماك القرش المفترسة.

وكانت مجموعة من الغواصين قد تداولوا مقطع الفيديو، الذي يظهر عثور أسماك القرش على جثة حوت نافق ومهاجمته على الفور.

وأظهر الفيديو قرشين أبيضين، وأكثر من 20 قرشا ببريا، وأكثر من 15 قرش الثور، وأسماك قرش الداكن وأسماك قرش محيطية، وهي تتناوب على افتراس الحوت.

ويظهر الفيديو أيضا أصنافا مختلفة من أسماك القرش قامت بالتهام الحوت.

وظلت جثة الحوت طافية على الماء لفترة من الوقت بعد نفوقه، بسبب الغازات الموجودة فيه، وهكذا تحصل أسماك القرش على الوليمة المنتظرة.

View this post on Instagram

Time For Dinner!?? Video courtesy of Barcroft TV via YouTube FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! A Whale carcass is a perfect meal for these hungry sharks! When a whale dies, the body will remain buoyant for a period, from the blubber and gases released. In this time, predators from all over will race to get in on the easy meal, such as these Great Whites and Tiger Sharks! They will strip the carcass of meat until it sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where crabs and other bottom feeders will reduce it to bones! Nature leaves nothing to waste! . . . . . . . . . . #shark #sharks #lovesharks #ilovesharks #greatwhite #greatwhites #greatwhiteshark #greatwhitesharks #tiger #tigershark #tigersharks #nature #natureismetal #natureisamazing #naturephotography #naturevideo #naturelover #ocean #oceanlife #oceans #oceanview #oceanphotography #sea #sealife #seacreatures #seacreature #wild #wildlife #wildlifeonearth #wildlifephotographer

A post shared by Creatures of the Deep (@creatures_of_the_deep_) on

تقييم الموضوع:


النسخة الورقية لجريدة المصريون

مقالات اليوم

عتاب الدكتور محمد عمارة على الإسلاميين

محمود سلطان

الوادى العظيم .. والذهاب الى ما سيأتي

د. هشام الحمامي

شاه إيران ومصر.. من الحب إلى القبر

فراج إسماعيل

المجددينات

د. عبد الآخر حماد

أسئلة ما بعد الدكتور محمد عمارة (1- 2)

أسامة الهتيمي

الدكتور محمد عمارة الرجل الأمة

د.يحيى العباسي
شارك معنا
Advertisements

اخترنا لك

» الثعابين تحبس رجلا لمدة عامين
» بـ رسالة غامضة.. حلا شيحة تثير الجدل عبر إنستجرام
» عاجل.. وفاة أمين عام جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني بكورونا
» شاهد..آسر ياسين ينتظر مولوده الثالث
» قصة أشهر كومبارس في السينما ورحيله الصامت
» "فايلر" يستغيث من الإجهاد قبل مواجهة سموحة
» إجراءات وقائية بكلية التربية والمدن الجامعية بالغردقة
» فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما
» "ساسى" يعود للقاهرة وينتظم فى التدريبات
» إلغاء معسكر صغار "الفراعنة" بالإمارات
» هددته بـ الخلع..تفاصيل جديدة في انفصال أنغام من أحمد إبراهيم

استطلاع رأي

هل تنجح الوساطة الأمريكية في حل أزمة سد النهضة؟

  • عصر

    03:32 م

  • فجر

    04:53

  • شروق

    06:16

  • ظهر

    12:10

  • عصر

    15:32

  • مغرب

    18:05

  • عشاء

    19:35

من الى
ارشيفية
أرشيفية
أصالة
التراويح
مجلس الدولة