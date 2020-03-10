» فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما

عبد القادر وحيد
انتشر مقطع فيديو على إنستجرام يوثق لظاهرة غريبة، وهي محاولة أسماك القرش مهاجمة الحيتان، بخلاف ما كان معتادا سماعه، بأن أسماك القرش تبتعد عن الحيتان.
وتبتعد أسماك القرش عن الحيتان، بسبب ضخامة حجمها مقارنة بباقي الكائنات الحية في المحيطات.
ويظهر مقطع الفيديو افتراس عشرات أسماك القرش للحوت، الذي أصبح وليمة شهية لأسماك القرش المفترسة.
وكانت مجموعة من الغواصين قد تداولوا مقطع الفيديو، الذي يظهر عثور أسماك القرش على جثة حوت نافق ومهاجمته على الفور.
وأظهر الفيديو قرشين أبيضين، وأكثر من 20 قرشا ببريا، وأكثر من 15 قرش الثور، وأسماك قرش الداكن وأسماك قرش محيطية، وهي تتناوب على افتراس الحوت.
ويظهر الفيديو أيضا أصنافا مختلفة من أسماك القرش قامت بالتهام الحوت.
وظلت جثة الحوت طافية على الماء لفترة من الوقت بعد نفوقه، بسبب الغازات الموجودة فيه، وهكذا تحصل أسماك القرش على الوليمة المنتظرة.
Time For Dinner!?? Video courtesy of Barcroft TV via YouTube FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! A Whale carcass is a perfect meal for these hungry sharks! When a whale dies, the body will remain buoyant for a period, from the blubber and gases released. In this time, predators from all over will race to get in on the easy meal, such as these Great Whites and Tiger Sharks! They will strip the carcass of meat until it sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where crabs and other bottom feeders will reduce it to bones! Nature leaves nothing to waste! . . . . . . . . . . #shark #sharks #lovesharks #ilovesharks #greatwhite #greatwhites #greatwhiteshark #greatwhitesharks #tiger #tigershark #tigersharks #nature #natureismetal #natureisamazing #naturephotography #naturevideo #naturelover #ocean #oceanlife #oceans #oceanview #oceanphotography #sea #sealife #seacreatures #seacreature #wild #wildlife #wildlifeonearth #wildlifephotographer
