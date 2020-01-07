  • الثلاثاء 07 يناير 2020
  • بتوقيت مصر01:36 م
فضيحة جنسية جديدة لترامب مع مذيعة شهيرة

عرب وعالم

ترامب
ترامب
وكالات - الدويني فولي

في فضيحة جنسية جديدة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، كشفت كورتني فريل، المذيعة السابقة في شبكة "فوكس نيوز" الأمريكية، أنه حاول التحرش بها وطلب منها طلب غريب جدا.

وقالت فريل في كتاب مذكراتها الجديد، أن ترامب قال لها: "يجب أن تأتي فجأة في وقت ما إلى مكتبي، حتى نتمكن من تبادل القبلات"، وزعمت بأنها ردت عليه: "دونالد، أعتقد أن كلانا متزوج".
وأضافت كورتني فريل، في كتاب مذكراتها الذي حمل اسم "العاشرة مساء: الإقلاع عن الخمر وإذاعة الأخبار الجديدة"، أن "تلك الدعوة جعلتني في موقف صعب على تقديم التقارير عن ترشح ترامب للرئاسة بشكل جاد. لقد أغضبني في ما بعد أنه كان ينعت جميع النساء اللواتي سردن قصصا مماثلة عن تحرشاته الوقحة، بأنهن كاذبات. أنا أصدقهن تماما. أما الآن فيمكنني على الأقل أن أقول على سبيل المزاح إنني كدت أطارح الرئيس الغرام، لكنني نجوت".

وذكرت في كتابها أن الرئيس الأمريكي، عندما كان رجل أعمال قبل تولي المنصب الرئاسي، وصفها بأنها "الصحفية الأكثر إثارة على القناة الأمريكية".

