محمد حديد يكشف سبب تحوله من الإسلام إلى المسيحية

It’s an honor to hold such a powerful name “Mohammad” peace be upon him. That was the name my father wanted but my mother had a different mentality and way of thinking, all she wanted was some respect and her voice to be heard but back in the days there was no such thing as “women rights”. To cut the story short she decided to give me the name “Jad” she thought it’s a neutral name that’s not related to any religion. So when I was born dad wasn’t there so she took the decision without any hesitation whatsoever and told them at the hospital to write Jad on my birth certificate! Fast forward, dad came back 2 years later and found out the next day when he went to the mayor he opened the envelope to hand him the hospital birth certificate then he noticed something is wrong with the name, because he warned my mother and stressed on this point but mom didn’t obey. So he removed the name Jad and wrote Mohammad instead. The second day he goes to the court pays shit tons of money, divorces my mother, threw her the papers with my ID and disappears! Ever since my name was Jad in life and Mohammad on papers! I hated my name Mohammad because of my father. I hated Islamic religion back then when I was at a young age because of my father, in fact I went to church and studied Christianity for years before I decided to convert and trust me I never felt more proud especially after I got baptized and now I can’t wait to baptize my daughter Cattleya. I’m proud and honored to be Mohammad and Christian at the same time but what I’m more proud of is being a REAL HUMAN.. No matter what your religion is BE MORE OF A HUMAN.. Jh Ps. I respect all religions don’t get me wrong if I said “I hated Islamic religion” I was very young when all that happened.! I’m not the same guy anymore! I’m way better.