  • الخميس 12 ديسمبر 2019
  • بتوقيت مصر11:08 م
Advertisements
Advertisements
بحث متقدم
أرشيفية

البرلمان يدخل على خط أزمة غلق الفضائيات: «خراب بيوت»

أرشيفية

تحذيرات شديدة من حالة الطقس في السعودية

انتحار ( أرشيفية)

انتحار رجل بطريقة بشعة في البحيرة

أرشيفية

«حظر النقاب» يتجدد داخل البرلمان وسط جدل بين النواب

سد النهضة

مصر: تطور إيجابي في مفاوضات سد النهضة

جاد حديد

محمد حديد يكشف سبب تحوله من الإسلام إلى المسيحية

أمير الكويت

أمير الكويت يرسل برقية لـ"الغانم" بعد على الاعتداء عليه

المستشار حاتم بجاتو نائب رئيس المحكمة الدستورية

رحيل المستشار حاتم بجاتو نائب رئيس المحكمة الدستورية

أرشيفية

الأرصاد تكشف حقيقة تعرض البلاد لـ"السحابة الخارقة"

الرئيس السيسي

«السيسي» يتحدث عن فترة حكم«مرسي»: «كنا هنضيع»

بالصورة..

محمد حديد يكشف سبب تحوله من الإسلام إلى المسيحية

آخر الأخبار

جاد حديد
جاد حديد
Advertisements

محمد فضل- متابعات

أخبار متعلقة
#

فيديو نادر لأحمد زكي يكشف سبب طلاقه من هالة فؤاد

#

. شاب إنجليزي يروي قصة اعتناقه الإسلام بسبب «صلاح»

#

. شاب إنجليزي يروي قصة اعتناقه الإسلام بسبب «صلاح»

#

مهاتير محمد يتحدى إسرائيل ويهاجمها بسبب المسلمين

الاسلام

المسيحية

محمد حديد

عارض أزياء

فجرعارض الأزياء والممثل اللبناني محمد حديد?، مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، كاشفًا اسمه الحقيق وديانته.

ونشر "حديد" الذي يعرف باسم "جاد حديد"، صورة له عبر حسابه الشخصي على موقع "إنستجرام"، وكتب عليها قصة اسمه الحقيقي "محمد" وكيف تحول من الإسلام إلى المسيحية.

وقال عارض الأزياء اللبناني الشهير، إن والدته كانت تريد أن تسميه إسماً بعيداً عن الأديان، فاختارت جاد، بينما والده كان يريد تسميته محمد.

وأوضح أن والدته استغلت غياب والده خلال فترة ولادته، فسجلته باسم جاد، وبعد حوالى السنتين ومع عودة والده اكتشف الموضوع، ليقرر تغييره إلى محمد، ثمّ يعمد إلى ترك والدته والإختفاء.

وأكد "حديد" إلى أن هذا الموقف من والده جعله يكره اسمه "محمد" والدين الإسلامي وذلك عندما كان مراهقاً، وقرر الذهاب إلى الكنيسة ودرس الدين المسيحي وتعمّد، مشيرًا إلى أنه سيعمد إلى تعميد ابنته أيضًا.

واختتم عارض الأزياء اللبناني كلامه قائلًا :أنا فخور بإسمي محمد ومسيحي في الوقت نفسه، والفخور به أكثر أنني إنسان حقيقي"، مؤكداً أنه يحترم كل الأديان وأنه لم يعد ذلك الشخص الذي كان في عمر المراهقة.

View this post on Instagram

It’s an honor to hold such a powerful name “Mohammad” peace be upon him. That was the name my father wanted but my mother had a different mentality and way of thinking, all she wanted was some respect and her voice to be heard but back in the days there was no such thing as “women rights”. To cut the story short she decided to give me the name “Jad” she thought it’s a neutral name that’s not related to any religion. So when I was born dad wasn’t there so she took the decision without any hesitation whatsoever and told them at the hospital to write Jad on my birth certificate! Fast forward, dad came back 2 years later and found out the next day when he went to the mayor he opened the envelope to hand him the hospital birth certificate then he noticed something is wrong with the name, because he warned my mother and stressed on this point but mom didn’t obey. So he removed the name Jad and wrote Mohammad instead. The second day he goes to the court pays shit tons of money, divorces my mother, threw her the papers with my ID and disappears! Ever since my name was Jad in life and Mohammad on papers! I hated my name Mohammad because of my father. I hated Islamic religion back then when I was at a young age because of my father, in fact I went to church and studied Christianity for years before I decided to convert and trust me I never felt more proud especially after I got baptized and now I can’t wait to baptize my daughter Cattleya. I’m proud and honored to be Mohammad and Christian at the same time but what I’m more proud of is being a REAL HUMAN.. No matter what your religion is BE MORE OF A HUMAN.. Jh Ps. I respect all religions don’t get me wrong if I said “I hated Islamic religion” I was very young when all that happened.! I’m not the same guy anymore! I’m way better.

A post shared by Mj حديد (@jadhadid) on


تقييم الموضوع:


Advertisements
النسخة الورقية لجريدة المصريون

مقالات اليوم

هل "الإسلام الصوفي" هو الحل؟!

محمود سلطان

حكايات في الصحافة والحياة

فراج إسماعيل

العراق ولبنان..دعونا نشكر الفساد!!

د. هشام الحمامي

كلما دخلت أُمّة للدراما.. "لعنت أُختها"!!

محمد الخضيري

شيء من.. «الحياء»

حسام فتحي

ديمقراطية البابا تواضرس

القس مكاريوس فهيم قليني
شارك معنا

اخترنا لك

» أسعار الذهب تشهد استقرار وعيار 21 يسجل 662 جنيهًا
» أول تعليق لـ«طارق العريان» بعد انفصاله عن أصالة
» هطول الأمطار.. الأرصاد تعلن طقس الجمعة
» الزمالك يتخطى بيراميدز بثنائية
» «زوجني أختك».. الجندي يثير الجدل بحديثه عن الزواج العرفي
» سائق تاكسي مسلم يسلّم أخطر مجرم للعدالة ببريطانيا
» بدء فرز الأصوات في رئاسيات الجزائر
» شاهد الرعب.. مقلب رامز جلال في محمد هنيدي
» الداخلية تعلن الإفراج بالعفو عن 456 سجينًا
» "حفتر" يطلق عملية عسكرية للسيطرة على طرابلس
» رغم هدفه العالمي.. ''صلاح'' خارج الأفضل بدوري أبطال أوروبا

استطلاع رأي

ما هي توقعاتك بشأن أزمة سد النهضة؟

  • فجر

    05:20 ص

  • فجر

    05:20

  • شروق

    06:49

  • ظهر

    11:53

  • عصر

    14:39

  • مغرب

    16:58

  • عشاء

    18:28

من الى
حلا شيحة
ارشيفية
بصمة
أرشيفية
تواضروس