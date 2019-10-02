  • الأربعاء 02 أكتوبر 2019
  • بتوقيت مصر11:56 ص
بحث متقدم
الدكتور مبروك عطية، الداعية الإسلامي

عطية: أنفقنا مليارات الجنيهات على الحب المزيف

الأمير هاري وميجان

بعد نشر رسائله الخاصة.. قرار مفاجئ للأمير هارى

والدة الطفلة

تفاصيل مفجعة بواقعة اختطاف طلفة بمستشفى بأسيوط

ابو تورتة

"ساب عروسته وهرب".. مصطفى أبو تورتة يهز السوشيال ميديا

أحمد كريمة

كريمة: مروجو الشائعات للنيل من الرئيس "ملعونين"

مرتضى منصور

أول رد من "مرتضى" على شكاوى الأهلى ضده

رئيس البرلمان

وكيل البرلمان للحكومة: مش هنطبطب ولا هندلع حد

تويتر

عطل فنى يضرب "تويتر".. هذه التفاصيل

السعودية

حدث نادر بالسعودية في أقل من 24 ساعة

فتاة

صادم.. شاب ألماني يعتدى على مسلمة ويصب عليها الكحول

بالفيديو.. فأر يرعب الصحفيين بالبيت الأبيض

الصفحة الأخيرة

حسينية شيعية في البيت الأبيض في هذا التوقيت
حسينية شيعية في البيت الأبيض في هذا التوقيت

وكالات - الدويني فولي

أخبار متعلقة
#

ترامب يقيل مستشار الأمن القومي بالبيت الأبيض

#

شاهد.. رئيس أمريكي يرتدي زيا نسائيا بالبيت الأبيض

#

"ميلانيا" تجلس وحيدة بالبيت الأبيض.. ما السبب؟

#

مسئول بالبيت الأبيض يطالب تأجيل الحظر على هواوي

فوجئ مراسلو البيت الأبيض بسقوط فأر من سقف قاعة المؤتمرات الصحفية على بيتر ألكساندر، مراسل قناة NBC الأمريكية، ما خلق حالة من الذعر والفوضوى في القاعة.

وقال ألكساندر في تغريدة عبر صفحته الخاصة على "تويتر": "في أخبار أخرى: فأر سقط حرفيًا من السقف في قاعتنا بالبيت الأبيض ونزل على حاسوبي الخاص".

ونشر المراسل مقطع فيديو لتثبيت الواقعة لمتابعيه عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وحاولت مجموعة من الصحفيين مطاردة الفأر الصغير من دون جدوى، فيما أثارت الحادثة ضجة واسعة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفي تغريدة عبر "تويتر"، قالت شانون بيتيكتس مراسلة شبكة NBCNews، "إن ما شهده البيت الأبيض، كان الحدث الأكثر إثارة في قاعة المؤتمرات الصحفية داخل البيت الأبيض منذ أشهر".


جدير ذكره، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب كان قد صرح عام 2017 بأن البيت الأبيض "مكب حقيقي"، في إشارة للحشرات والقوارض الموجودة داخله.


ووفق صحيفة "واشنطن بوست"، تجري شركة National Park Service عمليات تطهير أسبوعية لمكافحة القوارض في البيت الأبيض وحدائقه.

تقييم الموضوع:


النسخة الورقية لجريدة المصريون

مقالات اليوم

عبد الناصر.. من يفسر لنا هذه الظاهرة؟!

محمود سلطان

ماذا قالت هيلاري كلينتون عن مرسي؟

فراج إسماعيل

نهضة.. مصر (2)

حسام فتحي

كيف غير الإسلام التاريخ الانسانى

د. هشام الحمامي

العلماني سافونا رولا

ياسر أنور

المفاهيم الإسلامية في قصيدة وقفة على طلل لمحمود غنيم

د. عبد الآخر حماد
شارك معنا

اخترنا لك

» ظهور صادم لأحمد الفيشاوي وزوجته
» مروع.. لحظة انهيار جسر معلق.. وسقوط قتلى
» الإسماعيلى يواجه المصرى فى ديربى القناة
» بالفيديو.. فأر يرعب الصحفيين بالبيت الأبيض
» شاهد.. كيف أنقذت الفتاة سيارتها من السرقة
» وفاة رئيس اتحاد التايكوندو السابق
» السيسي يفتتح معرض «تراثنا».. اليوم
» "السجاير والموبايل".. أبرز الممنوعات فى المدارس للطلاب والمعلمين
» «القوى العاملة»: 6 أكتوبر إجازة بأجر كامل
» ساويرس: زمان محمد صلاح قاعد بيعيط دلوقت
» ابنة "محمد إمام" تضعه في موقف محرج

استطلاع رأي

هل تؤيد اختيار حسن شحاتة لتدريب منتخب مصر؟

  • عصر

    03:12 م

  • فجر

    04:31

  • شروق

    05:54

  • ظهر

    11:49

  • عصر

    15:12

  • مغرب

    17:44

  • عشاء

    19:14

من الى
أرشيفية
بألف هنا
أرشيفية
ياسمين البشبيشي
أرشيف