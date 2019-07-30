  • الثلاثاء 30 يوليه 2019
ليفربول

"الكمبيوتر الخارق" يتنبأ بهوية بطلي الدوري الإنجليزي ودوري الأبطال

فتاة العياط

15 يوما لـ"طفلة العياط" قاتلة مغتصبها

"التعبئة والإحصاء": الصعيد سبب زيادة الفقر

برهان

هذا ما قاله "برهان" عن طلاب الأبيض

مارادونا

شاهد.. مارادونا يعود للمشي مجددًا

حريري

"الحريري" يفاجئ اللبنانيين بهذا الأمر

الإمارات

وفد عسكري إماراتي يزور إيران

رونالدينيو

بأمر المحكمة.. منع رونالدينيو من التصرف في أمواله

الشيخ الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني وزير العدل السعودي

قرارات مفاجئة لوزير العدل السعودي

عمدة طهران السابق محمد علي نجفي

إعدام عمدة طهران السابق.. ما السبب؟

بعد "البلوك".. نجل أنغام : "أحتقر زوجها"

متابعات-علا خطاب

عقب تداول أخبار عن توتر العلاقة بين المطربة أنغام، ونجلها الأكبر، وذلك بسبب زواج "أنغام" من الموزع الشاب، أحمد إبراهيم، حيث يصغرها بعدة أعوام، خرج نجلها ليؤكد أنه لا يُكن لوالدته إلا كل الحب والاحترام، على الرغم من اختلافه مع زوجها الموزع أحمد إبراهيم.
ونشر نجل أنغام، عمر عارف، عبر حسابه الشخصي على "إنستجرام"، صورة له مع والدته، وعلق عليها كاتبًا: "لإنهاء ذلك الجدل، هي أمي، ولن أدير ظهري لها أبدًا، حتى وإن لم نتفق على كل شيء، أي شخص يعتقد أنني أوذيها، فهو لا يعرفني جيدًا، كل تصرفاتي معها، نابعة من داخلي لأنني أحبها وأهتم بها، ولا يحق لأي أحد منكم المهاجمة أو حتى الدفاع عني".
وتابع: "لقد تم نشر مشاكلنا على الملأ، لأننا للأسف لا نعيش حياة خاصة، ومن يعرف أمي جيدًا، فسيعلم كم الضغط الذي تتعرض له بسببه، سأظل دائمًا صادقًا مع نفسي، وسأظل دائمًا إلى جانب الحقيقة، نعم لدي مشاكل مع هذا الرجل، وأحتقره لأسباب عديدة، ولكن لا تفكروا في أنني أريد أن أوذي والدتي".
وأضاف عمر موجهًا حديثه إلى "إبراهيم": "أنت لا تحب أمي أكثر مني"، ثم وجه حديثه بعد ذلك لأنغام: "أنا أحبك على الرغم من كل شيء، أنا وشقيقي، السند الوحيد لكي، ولا يمكن لأي أحد أن يحل مكاننا، فأنا لست مؤقتًا مثل بعض الأشخاص، أحبك إلى الأبد يا أمي".

To end this shit, she is my mother. I would never turn my back on her even if we disagree on everything. Anyone who thinks i would hurt my own mother does not know who i am, everything im doing is for her because i care for her and because i love her. None of you have the right to neither attack or defend me or her. Things were made public because unfortunately we do not live a private life and those who know what it’s like will know the pressure it causes. I will always stay true to myself and will always stand by the truth. Yes i do have problems with the guy and i despise him for many reasons, it is what it is. But, dont you ever think for a second that i would want to hurt my mother. Media, cut the bullshit. fake accounts, i see you. All the people thinking they know what’s happening and know what’s best, mind your damn business because you dont know shit. You dont love my mother more than I do. @anghamofficial , i love you despite everything. Me and my brother are your ONLY backbones and NO ONE can ever take our place, I’m not temporary like some people.. I am forever. Mom, i love you.

A post shared by Omar Aref (@ruuusy_) on

