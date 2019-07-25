لينا الفيشاوى تنعى جدها بكلمات مؤثرة

View this post on Instagram

You will be missed. May the angles fill your heart with bliss. I wouldn’t know what to say. Even if i had 100 people standing in array. Trying to help me find the words to convey. You will forever be in my heart and in others’ heart whom you have brought joy and happiness to. You died too young too soon. Too early to have heard my tune,watched my role,read my book. Or sat my graduation. But I know you’ll be watching, wherever you are. Even though you didn’t always make the best of choices at least you died a hero in your country’s arms ?? - Leena