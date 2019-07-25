لينا الفيشاوى تنعى جدها بكلمات مؤثرة

متابعات-علا خطاب
نعت لينا الفيشاوي، ابنة أحمد الفيشاوي، جدها الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، الذي رحل عن عالمنا في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم الخميس 25 يوليو.
نشرت لينا عبر حسابها على "الإنستجرام" صورتها مع جدها وهي طفلة صغيرة وكتبت معبرة عن حزنها "سأشتاق إليك، سوف تكون في قلبي إلى الأبد وفي قلب الآخرين الذين جلبت لهم السعادة والفرح، لقد توفيت مبكرًا لن تحضر معي حفل تخرجي، لكنني أعلم أنك ستكون معي وستشاهدني من المكان الذي تتواجد فيه، لقد مت بطلاً".
توفي الفيشاوي عن عمر ناهز 67 عامًا، بعد معاناة من مرض السرطان.
You will be missed. May the angles fill your heart with bliss. I wouldn’t know what to say. Even if i had 100 people standing in array. Trying to help me find the words to convey. You will forever be in my heart and in others’ heart whom you have brought joy and happiness to. You died too young too soon. Too early to have heard my tune,watched my role,read my book. Or sat my graduation. But I know you’ll be watching, wherever you are. Even though you didn’t always make the best of choices at least you died a hero in your country’s arms ?? - Leena
