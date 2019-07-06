» بالفيديو.. انفجار ضخم يهز مدينة فلوريدا الأمريكية

أعلنت السلطات في مدينة بلانتيشن في ولاية فلوريدا السبت سقوط عدد غير معروف من الجرحى إثر انفجار في مركز تسوق.

وقالت شرطة بلانتيشن على تويتر إن الانفجار وقع في مركز فاونتنز، بسبب "الغاز" من دون أن تقدم تفاصيل عن الحادث.

?وأدى الانفجار إلى تدمير جزء من المركز، وأظهرت صور ومقاطع فيديو أنقاضا مبعثرة في المكان، وفق قناة "الحرة".

شاهد الفيديو..

.@DavieFireRescue Responding to gas explosion near south university Dr. and Peters Road. Gathering more information now. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kQLSFaFT3e — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) 6 يوليو 2019

USA: gas #explosion occurred around noon (local time) at The Fountains`s Mall , Plantation, Miami`s north Florida. "(Video Credit: Kenan G .) pic.twitter.com/U4qJzaFmnt — AnonChavez (@Chavezinfinite) 6 يوليو 2019



